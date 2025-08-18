Renee Zellweger reveals unexpected experience of directorial debut 'They'

Renee Zellweger gets honest about directing experience of 'They'

Renee Zellweger has opened up about her directorial debut experience of the animated movie, They.

During a latest interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Bridget Jones's Diary actress candidly discussed the reason behind directing the ninety-nine minute short animation.

"I felt really lucky working with extraordinarily talented people. I didn’t even think about it really, in terms of whether or not it felt comfortable,” she began by saying.

Referring to the hand-drawn animated movie themed around the toxicity in the world, Zellweger continued, "People say ‘passion project,’ and that’s genuinely what this is reached in….. It was kind of a fluke [that is came together]. I don’t think that directing was a personal ambition in and of itself."

Revealing the reason behind becoming the director, the 56-year-old actress told the outlet, "I always thought that if there was some organic calling to tell a story and I felt that it was the right fit then I’d probably love to do it and give it a shot. [Only] if it felt necessary - not just for the sake of having the experience, you know?"

"We were just doing it. And there were certain things that, I guess at some points [that] surprised me from the experience of being on set. [I’ve been] a storyteller for 30 years, so there was an instinct to know that a shot was missing or what was necessary or how it should be set up,” Renee Zellweger added before signing off.