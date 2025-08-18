 
Renee Zellweger reveals unexpected experience of directorial debut 'They'

Renee Zellweger has directed the ninety-nine minute long, short film, 'They'

August 18, 2025

Renee Zellweger has opened up about her directorial debut experience of the animated movie, They.

During a latest interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Bridget Jones's Diary actress candidly discussed the reason behind directing the ninety-nine minute short animation.

"I felt really lucky working with extraordinarily talented people. I didn’t even think about it really, in terms of whether or not it felt comfortable,” she began by saying.

Referring to the hand-drawn animated movie themed around the toxicity in the world, Zellweger continued, "People say ‘passion project,’ and that’s genuinely what this is reached in….. It was kind of a fluke [that is came together]. I don’t think that directing was a personal ambition in and of itself."

Revealing the reason behind becoming the director, the 56-year-old actress told the outlet, "I always thought that if there was some organic calling to tell a story and I felt that it was the right fit then I’d probably love to do it and give it a shot. [Only] if it felt necessary - not just for the sake of having the experience, you know?"

"We were just doing it. And there were certain things that, I guess at some points [that] surprised me from the experience of being on set. [I’ve been] a storyteller for 30 years, so there was an instinct to know that a shot was missing or what was necessary or how it should be set up,” Renee Zellweger added before signing off.

