Bella Ramsey teases upcoming project with Pedro Pascal

|

August 18, 2025

Bella Ramsey hints at new project with Pedro Pascal
Bella Ramsey revealed what kind of project she would like to do next with Pedro Pascal following the death of his character in the second instalment of The Last of Us.

Speaking to Variety at the HBO Emmys nominees event in Hollywood on Sunday, the 21-year-old actress opened up about her close bond with the Fantastic Four star.

"I think maybe like a heist movie where we’re robbing a bank together," she said.

During the interview, Bella also revealed a frequently asked question about Pascal.

"It's, 'How is Pedro Pascal? Is he as nice as he seems?'" said the Worst Witch star.

"That's mostly what people ask me, and the answer is, 'Yes'…He’s here and I have not seen him in so long. I’m looking around, trying to find him," added Bella.

When asked why she didn't "call Pascal and say you wanted to be in the next MCU movie?"

“I don’t know about that,” said the Games of Throne actress. “I could be Spider-Man. Tom Holland did a great job though. So maybe they do need to make a new [superhero] for me.”

For those unversed, Bella played Pedro's daughter in the series The Last of Us. The season instalment premiered on HBO Max on April 13, 2025.

