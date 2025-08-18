Alan Cumming admits working in 'Avengers: Doomsday' was 'really great'

Alan Cumming opens up about 'Avengers: Doomsday' experience

Alan Cumming, best known for his role as Nightcrawler in X-Men 2, revealed how he felt returning to the character after his first experience.

For the unversed, earlier this year, Marvel announced that the 60-year-old Scottish actor, producer, writer, presenter, and director would be returning as Nightcrawler in the forthcoming Avengers movie Doomsday, which will be released in May 2026, more than 20 years after his first appearance in 2003’s X2.

Speaking with PEOPLE magazine at a panel for The Traitors at the Televerse 2025 conference in Los Angeles on Thursday, August 14, Cumming revealed he “just finished” Doomsday shooting earlier this month.

He said, "I just came back. It was amazing. It was actually really... in a sort of ooey, gooey way, it was really healing and really nice to go back to something that was a terrible experience when I did it the first time. A great film, great film. I love the film."

The Spy Kids star went on to admit he was "miserable" while working on X2 and the experience was "awful for a variety of reasons that I have talked about at length."

Previously, Cumming shared he did not like working on the X-Men sequel because he had to spend up to five hours in the makeup chair and had problems with director Bryan Singer, which he also wrote in his memoir, Baggage: Tales from a Fully Packed Life.

However, working on Avengers: Doomsday has been really amazing for the Emmy-winning star, as he quipped, “It was actually really great to go back. And especially, I'm 60 years old.”

“I did not think I would be doing stunts, playing a superhero in my 60s. So that was great. And everyone was really nice. And I got it done really quickly because I couldn't go because of The Traitors, when most of my scenes were being shot,” Cumming noted.