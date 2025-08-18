Chris Martin shocks music world with unexpected Charli XCX confession

Chris Martin names surprising artists as Coldplay's secret inspiration

Chris Martin recently got candid and admitted that he considers Charli XCX as an inspiration while thinking about Coldplay’s next move.

The 48-year-old English singer-songwriter and musician penned in the official programme for the band's Music of The Spheres world tour that Charli has played a major role in showing him the power music contains in "making you feel alive and connected".

Martin confessed, “I’m still such a music fan and I’m always looking at other artists. Like, Pulp playing Common People at Glastonbury this year was the best thing I have ever seen.”

He added, “There are always other acts like them resetting the bar for me in terms of what music can do in making you feel alive and connected.”

Singing praises of Charli, the Viva la Vida crooner said, “So, for example, if I see Charli xcx doing Von dutch and I think, ‘This is the best thing I’ve ever seen’, I’m also like, ‘OK, right, what are we going to do next?’"

Notably, this came after Martin stated Coldplay, who released their 10th album last year, will stop making records after their 12th album, but in an interview with Rolling Stone, his bandmate Guy Berryman claimed they are “years away” from retirement.

He quipped, “Chris is never going to stop writing, so I kind of take it with a little bit of a pinch of salt.”

“We’re still years away from any kind of retirement. But I think you have to have a plan. If you’re running a marathon, you know you have to run 26 miles. But if somebody said to you, ‘OK, start running and just don’t stop,’ it’s quite hard to motivate yourself,” Berryman noted.

It is pertinent to mention that Chris Martin desires Coldplay to keep their legacy by only making 12 “proper albums."