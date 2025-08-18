 
'Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum's 'secret' is out

The 'secret' of 'Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum’ had to do with the casting

August 18, 2025

Ian McKellen reveals 'secret' of 'The Hunt for Gollum’

In the upcoming The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, Ian McKellen, who portrayed wizard Gandalf, confirmed a familiar face will also come on board.

Sharing the “secret” at the LOTR panel at London’s For Love of Fantasy event, the veteran actor said Frodo will appear in the forthcoming movie, which centres on Andy Serkis’ character.

“I hear there’s going to be another movie set in Middle-earth, and it’s going to start filming in May. It’s going to be directed by Gollum, and it’s all about Gollum,” he said.

The star continued, “I’ll tell you two secrets about the casting: there’s a character in the movie called Frodo, and there’s another character called Gandalf. Apart from that, my lips are sealed!”

It’s unclear whether Elijah Wood and Ian would reprise their characters respectively because the latter had left this part vague.

But it could be seen as a sign that the 44-year-old was present on the panel, though.

Moreover, the 86-year-old previously suggested he may reprise his iconic role in an interview with the BBC, “I shall just keep at it as long as the legs and the lungs and the mind keep working," adding, “I shall just keep at it as long as the legs and the lungs and the mind keep working."

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum will he out in December 2027.

