Nicola Peltz's delivers ultimate kick in the face for Victoria Beckham amid feud

Nicola Peltz sends brutal message to Victoria Beckham with vow renewal

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s vow renewal showed just how deep their rift with the Beckham clan goes.

Nicola and Brooklyn tied the knot in 2022 in a lavish celebration at the Peltz family's Palm Beach estate.

For their vow renewal at their this anniversary, the couple picked another on the family’s properties in Westchester County, near New York.

Brooklyn’s parents David and Victoria Beckham, and his siblings Romeo, 21; Cruz, 19; and Harper, 13, were all notably absent from the ceremony, but Nicola’s family was present.

According to insiders, the Lola actress delivered a message to her fashion designer mother-in-law by wearing her mother’s wedding dress.

"Nicola was fully aware every element would be scrutinized, and choosing her mother's dress was deliberate. It looked romantic at first glance, but it also made clear this was her occasion, on her family's turf, with no place for Victoria in the picture," the mole told Radar Online.

She changed into a sky-blue silk Dolce & Gabbana gown for the afterparty.

Bridal stylist Rosie Boydell-Wiles echoed the insider’s comments, noting, "It's a softer, more ethereal look than her first wedding dress. It feels less about high-glam fashion and more about family values – but the choice of a family heirloom also makes it clear whose side of the family is in focus."

For the unversed, Victoria and Nicola have been reportedly engaged in a feud ever since the couple’s wedding and their problems reportedly began over Nicola’s wedding dress, which Victoria was set to design, but then didn’t.

Some insiders claimed that Nicola didn’t want Victoria to design the dress. However, the actress denied those reports and noted that Victoria was set to make the dress but couldn’t so she went with another designer.

"It would have been the perfect opportunity to build bridges by asking Victoria to design her vow renewal gown, and going with her mom's dress is just a kick in the face for her," the mole added.