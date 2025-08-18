Paramount+ set to release major romantic film

Jenna Ortega to appear in romantic movie on Paramount+

Jenna Ortega, best known for Wednesday, is set to appear in the coming-of-age romance film Winter Spring Summer or Fall, which will be released on Paramount+.



Along with the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actress, Percy Hynes White will be starring.

Tiffany Paulsen serves as director, and Dan Schoffer worked on the script, and Brad Krevoy and David M. Wulf produced the film.

Though the movie will stream exclusively on the streamer from Sept 1, it will also be out in select theatres.

“Remi (Ortega) and Barnes (White), two very different teens who meet by chance in the winter of their senior year and spend four transformative days together across the seasons,” the synopsis read.

Apart from these two stars, Winter, Spring, Summer, or Fall will star Marisol Nichols, Elias Kacavas, Adam Rodriguez, and Jacqueline Emerson.

In other news, Jenna previously reflected on the impact of social media on youth.

“So many voices and so many opinions,” the actress noted, add up to “much more than you would typically be, or that humans are kind of meant to be exposed to.”

“It’s harder to find a sense of self,” she added. “Young people are struggling to find, ‘What makes my voice stand out?"

"What is it about me in this world and this society today that gives me a sense of purpose or control or authority?” Jenna concluded.