Shailene Woodley gives rare glimpse into new romance

Shailene Woodley gives rare glimpse of romance to fans

Shailene Woodley just shared a rare insight into her relationship with Lucas Bravo.

The 33-year-old actress was first linked to the Emily In Paris talent, in March, with the pair making their romance public via Instagram on April.

Lucas, who has been currently filming the upcoming and fifth season of the popular Netflix series, took to his Instagram and shared a few glimpses from a memorable camping trip he went on, with Shailene and their close pals.

In one image, the French actor could be seen cozying up next to the Divergent star as they lounged in the back of a Land Rover.

Shailene, who is a rather vocal environmental and climate change advocate, sweetly wrapped her arms around Lucas as they both grinned ear-to-ear for the picture.

In another snap, the Ticket To Paradise star seemed to be sitting towards the back entrance of the car, resting his hand adoringly on his lady love’s lap, who sat across from him.

Lucas and Shailene continued to smile with open hearts for memorable clicks as two of their friends joined them in the back of the car.

In additional updates that the 37-year-old French actor shared, the Fault In Our Stars talent was pictured wearing a pair of light-blue denim shorts and a tan sweater as she has casual, friendly chats with her friends,

In the caption of his post, Lucas Bravo simply wrote to his fans: “Kintsugi Moon.”

It is pertinent to mention that Shailene Woodley and Lucas Bravo were first romantically linked in March when they were spotted talking a stroll through Paris.