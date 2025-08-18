Jana Duggar announces good news on social media

Jana Duggar shares she is pregnant on social media

Jana Duggar, best known for 19 Kids and Counting, is expecting her first child with husband Stephen Wissman as they jointly announced on social media.



On an Instagram post, the ex-TV personality shared several photos of the couple, which showed from the baby bump to the pair hugging each other.

“We are so excited, January 2026 is going to come with a little bundle of joy joining our family!” the caption read.

“We’re counting down the days and eagerly looking forward to this thrilling new chapter in our lives!," it added.

The pregnancy announcement comes after the duo tied the knot over a year ago in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

“I think it is one of those things that all girls envision someday,” she told People prior to the wedding.

Jana continued, "For me, it felt like, ‘Okay, it’s never coming.’ But now it’s starting to sink in. Reality is starting to set in. And I’m like, ‘Wow, this truly is something that I’ve dreamed of.’ And just to see it coming about is incredible and kind of hard to believe. It’s a dream come true.”

Notably, the pair first met through their families as the star remembered, “[The Wissmanns] would travel and sing. I remember them coming to our home, probably 13 or so years ago, and they ended up getting snowed-in here, which hardly ever happens in Arkansas."

However, their journey to marriage was a rollercoaster, from dating briefly to breaking up, but they “talked to each other on and off over the years.”

But since they became in-laws after Jana's brother Jeremiah Duggar and Stephen's sister Hannah Wissman walked down the aisle in 2022.

“It was like, ‘What are we doing? We still enjoy each other. We still really appreciate each other,” the 35-year-old shared after the pair reconsidered their relationship.

Jana and Stephen tied the knot on Aug 15, 2024.