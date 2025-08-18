William, Kate's Forest Lodge move brings focus to couple's other residences

Prince William and Kate Middleton are relocating to a new residence called Forest Lodge, prompting sharp criticism from anti-monarchy campaigners who question the need for additional taxpayer-funded properties.

The anti-monarchy organization Republic responded to moving reports with a statement on social media platform X, also sharing images of the royal couple's existing residences to highlight their extensive property portfolio.

Tam-Na-Ghar

Republic noted that taxpayers currently provide the Prince and Princess of Wales with accommodations at Kensington Palace, describing it as a 20-room mansion spanning four stories.

Anmer Hall

The property features multiple reception and drawing rooms, staff quarters, a gymnasium, elevator and walled garden.

According to the group, , the BBC reporting suggested that Kensington Palace residence did not provide sufficient privacy or freedom for the royal family.

Forest Lodge

The Wales family also maintains Anmer Hall, a 10-bedroom mansion equipped with swimming pool and tennis courts, along with Tam-Na-Ghar, a property situated on the Balmoral estate in Scotland.

Forest Lodge, their newest eight-bedroom mansion, is located near their current Windsor Park residence.

Kensington Palace

Both properties are owned by the Crown Estate. Two families are required to relocate from neighboring properties to accommodate the royal move.

The relocation has intensified debate over royal housing arrangements and public funding.



