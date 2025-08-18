James Norton reveals painful cost of filming ‘King and Conqueror'

James Norton opens up about breaking collarbone for ‘King and Conqueror’

James Norton just revealed the price he paid to appear on King and Conqueror.

The Happy Valley star, who portrays the King of England, Harold Godwinson, in the TV series, broke his collarbone by falling off a horse during rehearsal as he sustained the fall’s impact on his shoulder.

As Norton went on a break to recover, the battle sequences for King and Conqueror were pushed to the end of the shoot.

"It was painful but, luckily, it goes to show how incredibly collaborative this crew was. We dealt with it," he said at a screening event, according to the Radio Times.

"Actually, it was a remarkably quick recovery and it didn't affect the shooting, it just was quite painful,” he further recalled.

The McMafia star continued, "For the latter half of the shoot and some of those battle scenes, I'm yelping very loudly, and the yelps are pretty authentic.”

That was a challenge but it really was remarkable how quickly and efficiently the crew took it on and we got through it perfectly, it didn't affect the shoot at all... The collarbone heals very quickly,” he told the outlet.

James Norton stars in King and Conqueror, alongside Game of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as William the Conqueror in the show, which depicts events leading up to the Battle of Hastings in 1066.