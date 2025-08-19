Netflix to release major film in theatres

Netflix's 'Frankenstein' to be released in cinemas

Netflix often puts films in theatres, usually for a limited release. This time, it is Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein. It will be out on Oct. 17, after the movie lands on the streamer on Nov. 7.



The filmmaker previously opened up about his passion for the on-screen adaptation of the novel.

“To this day, nobody has made the book, but the book became my bible, because what Mary Shelley wrote was the quintessential sense of isolation you have as a kid,” he told Den of Geek in 2016.

The director added, “So, Frankenstein to me is the pinnacle of everything, and part of me wants to do a version of it, part of me has for more than 25 years chickened out of making it."

"I dream I can make the greatest Frankenstein ever, but then if you make it, you’ve made it. Whether it’s great or not, it’s done," he noted.

"You cannot dream about it anymore. That’s the tragedy of a filmmaker. You can dream of something, but once you’ve made it, you’ve made it," Guillermo said.

Moreover, Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Felix Kammerer, David Bradley, Lars Mikkelsen, Christian Convery, with Charles Dance, and Christoph Waltz will be starring in the movie.

“Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro adapts Mary Shelley’s classic tale of Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation," the Frankenstein synopsis reads.