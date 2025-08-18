Colman Domingo ‘almost joined a cult'

Colman Domingo accidently ‘almost’ became part of a Mexico cult

Colman Domingo almost became a part of a Mexico City cult, accidently, of course!

The Four Seasons talent recalled having a conversation with a group of what he perceived as "nice people" when he was in Mexico.

However, after realizing something was very odd about the talk he was having with them, Colman realized the group was trying to convert him to their belief system.

Appearing on Mythical Kitchen’s Last Meals, host Josh Scherer jokingly said to Colman "You haven't joined a cult yet now that you moved to Malibu?"

To which the 55-year-old replied: "I almost joined a cult in Mexico City, but that's another story.”

"I accidentally almost joined the call in Mexico City a couple months ago. It was just a group of nice people, and then I was like, 'Wait a minute, this is weird.' I was like, 'What's up with you guys?'" the Oscar Award nominee opened up.

After the encounter, the Euphoria star then dug up information on the people and confirmed his gut feeling that he was indeed being targeted by a cult.

"There's always something a little off, and you just have to listen,” Colman warned, adding, "This is my first encounter. But as I did research and found out more about them, I'm like, 'Oh, that's a cult."

YouTube celebrity, Scherer, then also revealed being targeted by a cult while he was out skateboarding.

"I was about to talk to a cult the other day, and then they tried to get me to join,” the 33-year-old shared, further mentioned, "I said no, and they were just like, 'No, I think you really should.' And then I was like, 'Don't mess with cults, man. Don't be the person that talks to too many people.'”

"And so, I skateboarded away,” he said, concluding his conversation with Colman Domingo.