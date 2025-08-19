Alicia Vikander reveals parenting dynamic with Michael Fassbender

Alicia Vikander opens up about mom guilt about kids

Alicia Vikander suffers from immense mom guilt just like all working moms.

Alicia, who shares two sons with husband Michael Fassbender, feels guilty for about working and missing time with her kids.

In an interview with British Vogue, the actress noted that she and Michael make sure they never work at the same time so that one parent is always at home with the kids.

"It can be very long days, and a lot of the time you will leave before the kids get up and then maybe not be back before they sleep. So knowing that one parent is always home. With all the parent and mum guilt that you already carry with you constantly – I am battling that a lot, all the time," she shared.

However, the Tomb Raider star is working on finding balance in her life: "I am preparing for two jobs at the moment, and I have come to a point where I’m finding the balance between work and having a family."

"I narrow it down to two things now – the people I really want to work with, and the projects that I feel are going to be a creative, joyous time. I am privileged that I have the choice of whether I work on these big things," she said.

Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender began dating after meeting on the set of The Light Between Oceans in 2014. They tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their first son in 2021.