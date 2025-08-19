Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori are soul sisters?

Bianca Censori's views about Kim Kardashian revealed

Lately, reports said there is a growing closeness between Bianca Censori and Kim Kardashian.



So much so that an insider told the Heat World that the Yeezy architect believes the Skims mogul could be her soul sister in a different life.

“Bianca has always had the utmost respect towards Kim; she considers her a total icon and believes that in a different life, they could have been soul sisters because they have so much common ground,” the bird chirped.

Not only this, the Melbourne-born model also calmed Kanye West down when he was ranting about his ex-wife, the source said.

“Even when Kanye’s been ranting and raving [about Kim] Bianca’s made a point not to jump in or get caught up in the negativity,” the tipster tattled.

In this situation, the insider said Bianca talked sense into Ye's mind to diffuse the tension.

“In fact, she’s actually defended her and managed to calm the situation down a lot behind the scenes, telling Kanye that he needs to go easier on Kim and remember what a good mom she is to their four kids."

That's precisely why, the report said, the sticky custody issue between Kanye and Kim did not go fully downhill.

"It’s a big reason why the custody dispute hasn’t exploded into all-out war, because Kim has come to accept that Bianca is a good person deep down who is a good influence on Kanye and also extremely respectful with the kids," the mole sequenced.

Kanye and Bianca, who tied the knot in 2022, became a controversial couple for what commentators called 'stunts' they do for allegedly drawing attention.