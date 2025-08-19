Offset gives honest take on Cardi B split ft. new song

Offset is opening up about his split with Cardi B.

The rapper, who has called it quits with Cardi B after welcoming three kids during the course of their marriage, says his new work is about moving on.

In an interview with the Associated Press, the rapper revealed that the closing track of new album KIARI, is about his former wife.





“It’s about moving on, like, peacefully. That’s what the message is supposed to be,” he said.

The 33-year-old added: “It’s all love and peace. I just ended the album with that, just to end that chapter because it’s time to move on, it’s over and done with.”

He continued: “It was great while it lasted. That shouldn’t be the topic for either one of us no more. It’s a book that’s closed.”

Offset and Cardi B are parents to Kulture Kiari, 7, Wave Set, 3½, and Blossom, 11 months.