Jenna Ortega opens up about fear of being young in Hollywood

Jenna Ortega admits what truly ‘terrifies’ her in Hollywood

Jenna Ortega spilled the challenges she faced as a young actress in Hollywood.

In a recent chat with Vogue México and Latin America, the 22-year-old star dished that she was not always vocal on set.

“I've always known what it feels like not to have a voice, and that terrifies me. I don't ever want to be in that situation again,” she told the publisher.

The Wednesday actress confessed that being a young woman in the industry came with its shared struggles.

“Being young and assertive is intense for a lot of people, especially as a woman,” Ortega remarked.

Though the actress did not reveal the names of projects that made her feel silenced, her work from her early career days included Jane the Virgin and Disney Channel’s Stuck in the Middle.

Ortega now admitted that she focuses on using her platform with purpose, "Now I just want to make sure I use my voice in the most professional, efficient and kind way possible.”

Reflecting on the change that came into her personality after hitting fame, she said, "I used to be a very extroverted child, but I've become more reserved. It doesn't mean something negative, It just means I choose my words carefully.”

She jokingly said that her iconic role, Wednesday Adams, would dislike her celebrity status, "It's funny because Wednesday would hate all this attention and obsession."