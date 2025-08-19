Zoe Kravitz spills raw reaction to Taylor Swift's new album

Zoe Kravitz drops candid take on Taylor Swift’s upcoming release

Zoe Kravitz is sharing her honest thoughts after getting a sneak peek at Taylor Swift’s upcoming album, The Life Of A Showgirl.

In a recent chat with Extra, the 36-year-old actress spilled the beans about her popstar pal’s 12th studio album.

She revealed that she has already “heard bits” of the highly anticipated record.

Swift, who used Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast's platform to make the announcement about her new music project, is all set to release her 12th studio album on October 3.

When Kravitz was asked during the interview if she had listened to it, she replied, “I've heard bits of it. It's fantastic, of course. No skips.”

The interviewer Tommy DiDario responded, “No skips? That's rare!” To which Zoe confidently said, “For her, it's not.”

For the unversed, Swift and Kravitz have been pals for years and have been spotted hanging out together several times.

She previously talked about her bond with Swift on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, after she appeared at the Lover hitmaker's Eras Tour stop at Wembley Stadium.

"It's crazy," Kravits recalled the day, "I mean, I'm not surprised, because Taylor is scary talented at everything she does, so it's not surprising that she's so good."

"But what is weirder actually to me, is that after she performs for however many thousands of people that is, you know, she just comes over after, and like, we drink some wine, and like, eat a burger, and like, hang out," she added.