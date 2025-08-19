Kristin Davis shares sweet memory of 'lovely' Matthew Perry

Kristin Davis recalls being set up on date with 'lovely' Matthew Perry

Kristin Davis is looking back at time as she shared a sweet memory of being set up on a date with the late Matthew Perry.

In a recent chat on her Are You a Charlotte? podcast on Monday, August 18, the 60-year-old actress revealed the share-worthy moment with the Friends star.

Remembering the day, Kristin shared that the date happened between 1997 and 1999. At the time, she was working on the Melrose Place series.

The date was set up by one of her attorney friends and took place at a low-key dinner place.

“It was a dinner party. It was so low-key,” she recalled. “It’s a bunch of Hollywood people. I don’t even know who was there other than this lawyer and Matthew. Matthew’s lovely. He sits next to me. And he’s talking about how thrilled he is, how happy they are on the set at Friends, and he was doing a film with Salma Hayek. I was like, ‘Wow, he’s so happy.’”

Comparing her day with the work stress on the set of Melrose Place as actors were worried about being cut from the show, she noted, “It wasn’t the happiest place in a way and it was like stressy. There were 15 series regulars. Everyone had the feeling they might get cut or whatever. So I was like, ‘Wow, that’s amazing, you’re so happy.’”

However, the pair never romantically dated but Kristin loved the interaction.

For the unversed, Matthew passed away in October 2023 at age 54 from the acute effects of ketamine.