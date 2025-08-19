Mariah Carey throws shade at Grammy awards: 'Overrated'

Mariah Carey calls Grammy awards 'overrated' in candid interview

Mariah Carey has recently shared her controversial opinion on the Grammy Awards.

During an appearance on Pitchfork's Over/Under series on Thursday, the 56-year-old singer said that the Grammys are "overrated."

"I think the Grammys are overrated," confessed Mariah, who has been nominated 34 times for a Grammy throughout her career.

"This sentiment goes for both the show and the actual award. “But we love everybody,” she added.

For those unversed, Mariah already has five Grammy Awards. She first took home a gramophone in 1991.

Later in the interview, the All I Want For Christmas Is You hitmaker also talked about her fight for freedom within the industry.

“When I first started in the music business, I was often told to conform to certain expectations," said Mariah, as per The Hollywood Reporter. "I was not encouraged to focus on my love for Black music."

"It took countless arguments, endless tantrums — I’ll call them tantrums — and mostly unwavering determination, but, eventually, I was able to reveal my authentic self, as they say, and create music that came from my heart," continued the singer. "In doing so, I discovered a newfound sense of freedom and fulfillment.”

The Emotions singer further said, "I accept this award on behalf of every person who has ever felt silenced or marginalized, who has ever been told their voice doesn’t matter."

"Your truth matters. We will continue to pave the way together for a future where authenticity is celebrated, diversity is embraced, and music has the power to change the world," added Mariah.