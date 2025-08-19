Kerry Katona slams Brooklyn Beckham as 'despicable' over wedding vow drama

Kerry Katona calls Beckham family feud 'dreadfully sad' after vow renewal snub

Kerry Katona has slammed Brooklyn Beckham for renewing his wedding vows with wife Nicola Peltz without inviting his parents.

On August 2, Brooklyn and Nicola, exchanged vows for a second time in Westchester County.

As per multiple outlets reported, Brooklyn parents David and Victoria Beckham and his siblings were absent from the event.

More, Brooklyn reportedly gave a heartfelt speech praising the Peltz family and his wife.

Kerry, 44-year-old columnist, called out Brooklyn actions "despicable" and criticized the pair for planning a significant event while their family tensions remain unresolved.

"I think it’s absolutely despicable that Brooklyn Beckham renewed his wedding vows with Nicola without his parents there. I don’t agree with it whatsoever," she wrote in her OK! magazine column.

"Posh and Becks have given him everything and for him to be cutting them out, which seems to be what is happening, is awful," Kerry bluntly remarked.

Kerry went on to say, "They shouldn’t have done something as significant as renewing their vows until any conflict was resolved. They’ve only been married for three years, so it was hardly essential."

"The situation is so dreadfully sad," she added