Real Reason why Timothee Chalamet snubbed Kylie Jenner's birthday bash

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's relationship status has been revealed after the actor missed her 28th birthday party.

On Monday, an insider confirmed to Us Weekly that the reality star and the Wonka actor are “still together.”

For those unversed, rumors of Kylie and Timothee's split sparked after The Kardashian alum celebrated her birthday with just her friends and family.

Meanwhile, Kylie also dismissed the breakup rumors with Timothee by “liking” one of the actor’s Instagram uploads.

Recently, Timothee shared the poster of his highly anticipated upcoming film, Marty Supreme, on his official Instagram account, and his partner double-tapped it.

Another source revealed to People magazine that Timothee missed Kylie's birthday party because he was busy filming the new film Dune in Budapest.

As per the source, the lovebirds “haven’t seen each other for a few weeks only because Timothee’s been filming Dune in a studio in Budapest, and Kylie’s been working too."

“But even though Kylie has a private jet, the flight is still 12 hours. She’s a mom and she works as well," continued the confidant. "She has a lot of responsibilities in LA. Timothée’s schedule is grueling, with very little downtime.”

A tipster added, “They’re making it work though. They FaceTime most days. They miss each other and are totally fine.”

Kylie and Timothee began dating in April 2023.