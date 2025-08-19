'Ketamine Queen' agrees to guilty plea in Matthew Perry overdose case

'Ketamine Queen' to plead guilty in Matthew Perry overdose case

A woman dubbed "Ketamine Queen" has agreed to accept a guilty plea deal in the Matthew Perry overdose case.

The 42-year-old Ketamine dealer, whose real name is Jasveen Sangha, will plead guilty to five felony charges in Los Angeles, including one count of distributing ketamine resulting in death or bodily injury, per the Justice Department. She had originally faced nine criminal counts.

Prosecutors said Sangha ran a “drug-selling emporium” out of her Los Angeles home, where investigators discovered dozens of ketamine vials during a raid. If convicted at trial, she faced decades behind bars. Under the plea deal, she still faces a maximum sentence of 65 years in federal prison.

Sangha is one of five people charged in connection with Perry’s fatal overdose, a group that also includes two doctors and the actor’s assistant. Authorities allege they exploited Perry’s struggle with addiction, supplying him with powerful drugs that ultimately led to his death. All five have since agreed to plead guilty.

Sangha’s trial had been postponed several times and was set to begin next month. She is expected to formally enter her guilty plea in federal court within the coming weeks.

Perry was found dead in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home in October 2023. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner ruled his death was caused by the acute effects of ketamine.