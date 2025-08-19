Prince Harry shared his plan with William to 'kill' Prince Andrew

Prince Harry shared his plan to 'kill' Prince Andrew with William

Prince Harry reportedly ‘planned to kill’ his uncle Prince Andrew over his remarks about Meghan Markle, a royal expert has claimed.

Royal expert Andrew Lownie has made these shocking claims in his book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York.

The duke reportedly shared his plan with elder brother Prince William at that time.

The Radar Online quoted the book as claiming that Prince Andrew and Harry got in a heated argument over something the Duke of York apparently said about Meghan behind his back, and punches were thrown.

The insider tells the royal expert, "Harry got the better of Andrew by all accounts, leaving him with a bloody nose before the ﬁght was broken up."

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice father then doubled down on the disparaging remarks, aimed at Meghan, telling Harry he did not think his marriage to the duchess would "last more than a month."

The source claims, "(Andrew) openly accused Meghan of being an opportunist and thought she was too old for Harry and that his nephew was making the biggest mistake ever.

"Harry later told William he was planning to kill his uncle Andrew. He hated him that much."