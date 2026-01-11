Zara Tindall makes royals proud as she marks big win: ‘fitting celebration’

King Charles’s niece, Zara Tindall, who is currently in Australia attending the annual Magic Millions Carnival, received high praise for a major accomplishment in her career.

Zara is not only the champion equestrian like her mother Princess Anne, she is also the patron of the Magic Millions Racing Women. While she may not be a working royal, she has supported a few causes alongside the royals, especially when it came to horse-related charities.

On Sunday, the 44-year-old marked a “special moment” at the arena in Gold Coast, Queensland, while showing off her impressing show-jumping skills.

“Olympic equestrian Zara Tindall MBE took to the ring as an exhibition rider in the Magic Millions Queensland Off-The-Track Cup Final, riding the beautiful grey, Rescoria - (Testa Rossa (AUS, 1996) x Big Brown (USA, 2004)), who was bred by none other than our own Gerry Harvey!” the organisation said in a statement.

“We’re so thrilled to witness another wonderful example of a Thoroughbred thriving in a new career beyond racing. Congratulations Zara, a standout ride and a fitting celebration of the talent, adaptability and future of these exceptional horses.”

Previously, Zara and Princess Anne attended an annual event for charity World Horse Welfare in November 2025, where Zara spoke about post-Brexit challenges to horse welfare and travel. Princess Anne is the President of the charity, and Zara Tindall serves as a Patron.