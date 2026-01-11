King Charles pal reveals monarch’s true feelings on Invictus Games invite

There has been a thaw in the icy relations that were once shared between King Charles and his younger son Prince Harry especially after the two met at a ‘private tea’ at Clarence House in September 2025.

The Duke of Sussex, who expressed his wish to reconcile with his family, is planning a major olive branch for his father as his Invictus Games are set to take place in 2027 at Birmingham. The Sun reported that Harry wants to fulfil his “dream” to have his father by his side and “open the games alongside him”.

As the invitations are expected to be sent out in the near future, Charles has a big decision to make and consider the feelings of both his son, who are not on speaking terms with one another.

There are mixed reactions over the possibility of the monarch accepting the invitation, but sources close Charles and Camilla believe that the King could accept the olive branch, according to Royalist Editor, Tom Sykes.

“The King has always made it very clear that he loves both his sons and of course he wants to be reconciled with Harry,” one friend said. “It would be a source of great joy to him if trust could improve sufficiently to normalise the relationship.”

Although there is still some lingering bitterness about everything Harry said in his explosive memoir Spare, which especially targeted Camilla.

“I can’t put myself in the position where my own son, if he did something like that to me,” one of Charles’s best friends, Nicholas Soames said in a radio interview. “It would just be the cruellest thing.”

He added, “Put oneself in his position. It was just painful beyond words.”

In recent events, royal experts have noted that Charles has shown a strong stance as a ruler who is able to put his feelings aside to make a decision. Case in point: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor – ousted from royal family due to the harm caused to the monarchy by his scandals.

Charles is the head of the armed forces and the Invictus Games holds a significance for the veterans. It is likely that the King would once again put his emotions aside and decide what’s best for the royals. He would not want to dubbed as petty. It remains to be seen how the events unfold.