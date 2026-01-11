Kate Middleton’s decision about special birthday tradition laid bare

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been making plenty of changes around in their royal office and the protocols they keep as they prepare to take the reins of the monarchy.

Even with the good news of his health amid his cancer battle, King Charles is well-aware of the changes the Prince and Princess of Wales are making and supports the bulk of it. Following the explosive drama surrounding the Mother’s Day photoshop drama in 2024, there had been few key changes in the tradition.

Princess Kate, who dubs herself as an amateur photographer, made a tradition to release portraits on birthday that she had taken herself. It would often be accompanied with a heartfelt note. The Waleses sought professionals to take the photos in 2025 while Kate also shared her own work.

However, this month, fans were left in shock when there was no official portrait release of Princess Catherine but a video which offered glimpses of her as she strolled through Berkshire in the final instalment of her Mother Nature series.

Fans assumed that the tradition to share photos might not continue in 2026 but a source reassures that it is not the case.

The insider insists that it was a spontaneous decision taken by the Prince and Princess and doesn’t indicate a strategy.

Last year had been an emotional one as Kate was finally in remission after a nine-month long cancer battler and had been recovering. Prince William had penned a sweet note for his wife, acknowledging her struggles.

“To the most incredible wife and mother,” he wrote alongside black and white portrait. “The strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you. W.”