Expert finally weighs in real reason people dislike Prince William, Kate's decision

Prince William, Kate Middleton’s move finally sees an expert step forward

Following news that a few neighbors who were renting cottages in Forest Lodge were asked to vacate, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams stepped forward.

In a chat with Fox News Digital he explained everything that’s been making headlines since yesterday.

According to him, the only reason for this demand that neighbors move was “security reasons,” however, all those residents will still be allowed to stay on Crown Estate Land and are not being moved too far out.

Reportedly, “they were reportedly in close proximity to the Lodge.” And “Prince and Princess of Wales need shelter from the enormous pressures of royal life with a media circus watching everything they do.”

However, what’s pertinent to mention is that “a well-connected source” claims the families in question “were not expecting it,” according to the Daily Mail.

“They were told to move out. I guess they were given somewhere else, but they were told they had to move. They were not expecting it. Those houses are very close to the Lodge, so they're not going to want any Tom, Dick, or Harry living in those houses if there are going to be royals there.”