Jason Isaacs on 'The White Lotus' flashing scene

Jason Isaacs reflects on 'The White Lotus' nude scene

In The White Lotus season two, Jason Isaacs, who played Timothy Ratliff, had a scene where he was without clothes. However, he was reluctant to open up about this in previous interviews.



However, guest host Tiffany Haddish on the Jimmy Kimmel Live nudged him to reflect on it, where he accidentally flashed in front of his on-screen children, portrayed by Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sam Nivola, and Sarah Catherine Hook.

“It made another appearance,” the Harry Potter star said after the comedian sprayed the water as he was dodging the questions about the scene.



“I want to know about the *****!” he revealed it was “funnier the second time” because the kids yelled, “Dad, put it away!”

However, the second flashing scene did not make it to the final cut as Jason remembered the creator, Mike White, axed it.

“But the rest of the scene didn’t work,” he said. “And I said, ‘Mike, you cut my second ****[scene].”

The prosthetic use in the scene sparked an instant debate after the episode was aired in March, as Jason's co-star Sam Nivola and Sarah Catherine Hook, earlier confirmed to TV Insider that he did wear one.

"A lot of people are debating it. It’s all over the internet,” the 62-year-old previously said on CBS Mornings. “And it’s interesting because the best actress this year is Mikey Madison at the Oscars."

The Patriot star pointed out the double standard, saying, "And I don’t see anybody discussing her ****, which was on television all the time… I think it’s interesting that there’s a double standard for men."

He continued, "But when women are naked — Margaret Qualley as well, in The Substance, nobody would dream of talking to her about her ******* or her ***** or any of those things."

"So, it’s odd that there’s a double standard when it comes to discussing [this]," the actor noted, but he had to apologize for his comments in a later interview with Variety.

“I said the wrong words in the wrong way. I used the phrase ‘double standard,’ which I didn’t mean at all,” he said.

“There is a [different] double standard — women have been monstrously exploited and men haven’t," Jason concluded.

The White Lotus is streaming on HBO Max.