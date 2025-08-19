 
Geo News

Viola Davis says she feels free at 60

'City of Angels' star Viola Davis turned 60 on August 11, 2025

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 19, 2025

Viola Davis talks about turning 60
Viola Davis talks about turning 60

Viola Davis has opened up about turning 60.

In an interview with E! News, the actress and filmmaker, who turned 60 this month, discussed aging.

Davis said, “I feel free. I think that's the best word for it.”

She went on to add, “I think maybe before, and maybe it was fighting and struggling with identity and labels, what I should be and what I should be doing.”

“And now, I just let it all go, and I have my, 'Aha,' moment, which is, 'I'm just supposed to be here in the now, and I did good',” the City of Angels star added further.

Insisting, “I feel free.”

Viola Davis also spilled on how she celebrated her milestone birthday.

Sharing that she went to Los Cabos, Mexico with her husband Julius Tennon and closed ones, Davis noted that she celebrated her birthday on a beachside home with stunning views.

Besides large cake, the actress noted that there was “lots of margaritas and pina coladas.”

Aubrey Plaza shatters silence on unimaginable personal tragedy
Aubrey Plaza shatters silence on unimaginable personal tragedy
Ozzy Osbourne documentary delayed for THIS reason
Ozzy Osbourne documentary delayed for THIS reason
Kylie Minogue reacts to Taylor Swift's new album named after her 'Showgirl' tour
Kylie Minogue reacts to Taylor Swift's new album named after her 'Showgirl' tour
Jonas Brothers' recall referring Kelly Clarkson in 'Year 3000' lyrics
Jonas Brothers' recall referring Kelly Clarkson in 'Year 3000' lyrics
Calvin Harris breaks silence on Miley Cyrus feud rumours
Calvin Harris breaks silence on Miley Cyrus feud rumours
Taylor Swift leaves Pamela Anderson, Britney Spears furious with latest move
Taylor Swift leaves Pamela Anderson, Britney Spears furious with latest move
Sabrina Carpenter gushes about her dogs' appearance
Sabrina Carpenter gushes about her dogs' appearance
Jennifer Aniston ready to tie knot as she finally found her 'forever guy' video
Jennifer Aniston ready to tie knot as she finally found her 'forever guy'