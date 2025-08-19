Viola Davis says she feels free at 60

Viola Davis talks about turning 60

Viola Davis has opened up about turning 60.

In an interview with E! News, the actress and filmmaker, who turned 60 this month, discussed aging.

Davis said, “I feel free. I think that's the best word for it.”

She went on to add, “I think maybe before, and maybe it was fighting and struggling with identity and labels, what I should be and what I should be doing.”

“And now, I just let it all go, and I have my, 'Aha,' moment, which is, 'I'm just supposed to be here in the now, and I did good',” the City of Angels star added further.

Insisting, “I feel free.”

Viola Davis also spilled on how she celebrated her milestone birthday.

Sharing that she went to Los Cabos, Mexico with her husband Julius Tennon and closed ones, Davis noted that she celebrated her birthday on a beachside home with stunning views.

Besides large cake, the actress noted that there was “lots of margaritas and pina coladas.”