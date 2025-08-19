James Gunn breaks silence on hidden 'Superman' mystery

James Gunn talks about fundamental flaw in 'Superman'

James Gunn, who directed the 2025 Superman movie, has finally addressed a detail that has long puzzled audiences, explaining why Clark Kent doesn’t share his parents’ accent.

In a now-deleted post on Threads, the 59-year-old American filmmaker has explained one small detail in the movie and why Kent does not have the same accent as his parents, Jonathan and Martha.

Articulating his thoughts, Gunn said, "Although I resent the term redneck it's the same reason I don't have the same accent my parents do. You go to college in a different city, you get mocked for it, and you train yourself out of it little by little."

For the unversed, after Superman is made weak by the kryptonite in Lex Luthor’s pocket universe, Lois Lane takes him to Smallville, Kansas. He goes to recover in the home of his adoptive parents. Jonathan and Martha speak with strong southern accents, but Clark speaks with a neutral, city-like accent even though he grew up in the countryside.

Notably, the recently released Superman is the first movie in the new DCU Chapter One in which David Corenswet played Superman, Nicholas Hoult acted as Lex Luthor, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

It is pertinent to mention that the movie has become the top-earning DC movie in the United States, accumulating over $331 million and passing 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.