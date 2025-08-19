Chris Pratt backs wife's cousin RFK Jr. amid MAHA controversy

Chris Pratt shares two cents on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s controversial political views

Chris Pratt has spoken out in defense of his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger’s cousin, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., amid the politician's involvement in the MAHA agenda.

The Marvel star shared his thoughts during a recent appearance on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast, where the conversation turned to his wife's famous family and Kennedy's political career.

During Pratt’s podcast appearance, he revealed he has “spent a number of occasions hanging with [Bobby].”

“In a strictly family dinner kind of vibe. And I really got along with him well. I think he's great. I think he's funny. I like him. I love him.”

At another point, Pratt stressed that his interactions are personal rather than political. When they're together, they’re usually “just playing cards or Mafia or having fun or having dinner.”

“I’m not gonna pick his brain to find out exactly which of those things are true,” Pratt said. “I just kind of assume that none of them are, and for the most part, I wish him well.”

The Parks & Recreation alum also weighed in on Kennedy’s controversial appointment as Health and Human Services Secretary in Donald Trump’s administration.

“When you jump on the bandwagon with who is the most divisive president ever, it makes sense that you’re going to be made to look terrible.”

Although Pratt did not endorse Kennedy’s MAHA, the politician's family has publicly denounced him, including his siblings, Rory, Kerry, Joseph II, and Kathleen, and cousin Caroline Kennedy.

In a January letter to the Senate, Caroline criticised him as “addicted to attention and power” and “unqualified” to shape US health policy.

Schwarzenegger, 35, is the daughter of Maria Shriver, making Pratt’s wife part of the Kennedy political dynasty. Maria and RFK Jr. are first cousins, placing Katherine and Kennedy as first cousins once removed.