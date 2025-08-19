Priscilla Presley sets out to date again at 80

Priscilla Presley ready to jump back into dating at 80

Priscilla Presley is ready to find burning love again at the age of 80.

Late Elvis Presley’s ex-wife has let her friends know that she can be set up if they know someone suitable.

Now, they seat her next to interesting men at every party so that Priscilla can find the right guy.

"Priscilla has a large circle of friends who she trusts and can rely on, and she's asked them to help set her up," a source revealed to Radar Online. "At every dinner party she goes to, there are always interesting men seated next to her."

"Her friends want to help. When she goes out to dinner at her familiar haunts, she's always meeting people, many of them wealthy bachelors or widowers," the mole added.

While Priscilla swore off tying the knot after her divorce from Elvis, who died in 1977, she had a two decade long relationship with Marco Garibaldi and welcomed son son Navarone Garcia, 38, with him. She then dated Nigel Lythgoe, with whom she has recently reconnected.

The source noted that Priscilla, who has lost both her daughter Lisa Marire Presley, and her grandson Benjamin Keough, has learnt that life’s short.

"Priscilla still wants to live life to the fullest for as long as she can," they added.