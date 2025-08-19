British actor sounds off on 'Black Widow' experience

Ray Winstone blasts 'Black Widow' shooting experience

Ray Winstone, a British actor who starred as villain Dreykov in Black Widow, has some words to share about his experience while filming it.



At first, the star said, “I worked with this amazing director, Cate Shortland, and we worked on what my character was going to be.”

Sharing what his character was about, he said, “He was like a pedophile running around all these girls, and they’d become black widows.”

“We used to get applauded on set. It was probably the best thing I’ve done for a really long time.”

But what was his pleasant early shooting experience turned into something he did not like.

“Then I come home after finishing the job and get a call saying we need to do some reshoots,” the 68-year-old said at the Sarajevo Film Festival.

Stunned by the reply, Ray said, “I say: how many scenes? [Cate] says ‘all of them.’ So I said she should recast [the role], but I was contracted, so I had to do it."

Working against his wishes, the actor shared, "I go back, they do my hair all nice, put me in the suit, and I couldn’t do it. I’d already done it. I thought, ‘I’m not doing it now. I’ve done it."

"That’s how it’s going to be.’ That’s rejection, you know? There’s nothing worse than doing something, leaving it on the floor, and then being told it’s not right," he concluded.

Black Widow is streaming on Disney+.