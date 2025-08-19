Jasmin Savoy Brown breaks silence over Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera's 'Scream 7' exit

Jasmin Savoy Brown shares honest view on Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera exit from 'Scream7'

Jasmin Savoy Brown is opening up about Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega’s exit from Scream 7.

Ortega famously exited the franchise after Melissa was fired over her open support for Palestine against Israel's attacks. The Wednesday star and Melissa were part of the Core Four, a younger generation of Ghostface survivors.

Barrera played Sam Carpenter, while Ortega played her sister Sam's sister, Tara. Mason Gooding played Mindy's brother, Chad Meeks, and Jasmin starred as Mindy Meeks.

Jasmin shared her view about her costars’ exit in Ashley Cullins’ book Your Favorite Scary Movie: How the Scream Films Rewrote the Rules of Horror.

"It's been really sad and stressful," the Yellowjackets star said.

"Often, actors are expected to know as much about politics as politicians. And, in today's day and age, when everything is online, everyone thinks they're an expert in everything, which isn't the case," she said.

"I also think there is a clear difference between talking politics and standing up for people who don't have a voice. It's not politics, it's human life," she remarked.

"I can't imagine making this movie without Melissa and Jenna," the actress added, wishing they can reunite at some point in the future. "It won't be the same. On the flip side, I do care about this character so much, and I care so much about the people that care about her. I hope that someday — even if it's 20 years from ­now — the Core Four gets back together on screen."