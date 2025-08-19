Pierce Brosnan makes shocking statement about playing James Bond again

Pierce Brosnan drops bombshell James Bond return condition

Erstwhile James Bond star Pierce Brosnan teased a possible return to the iconic role, joking he would suit up again if Denis Villeneuve “had something up his sleeve.”

For the unversed, the 72-year-old Irish actor and film producer portrayed Bond for seven years from 1995 to 2002 in GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World is Not Enough and Die Another Day prior to hanging up his tuxedo and leaving his golden gun in a lockup.

While conversing with the Radio Times, Brosnan jokingly talked about his return to the 007 franchise as a “senior citizen,” which is being directed by Villeneuve, while Steve Knight is working as a writer.

When the interviewer asked if there are any chances of his return to the upcoming film for Amazon MGM Studios, the MobLand star replied, “My wife, Keely [Shaye Smith] and I have been listening to the drumbeat of expectation of who’s going to be the next James Bond.”

He added, “There are many great candidates out there, and I’m sure they’re going to make it a spectacle of delight. I don’t think anyone wants to see a craggy, 72-year-old Bond, but if Villeneuve had something up his sleeve, I would look at it in a heartbeat. Why not? It’s great entertainment. It could be lots of laughs. Bald caps, prosthetics… Who knows?”

It is pertinent to mention that many names have been suggested for the next James Bond to replace Daniel Craig, the actor who replaced Brosnan in the 2006 movie Casino Royale.