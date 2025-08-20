How Meghan Markle 'controlled' situation by 'outing' Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is called out for trying to control the Royal staff during her time in the UK.

The Duchess of Sussex, who on various occasions has been accused of bullying her staff, enjoyed 'controlling' situations around her.

Royal author Tom Bower reveals: "In Meghan Markle's life, little happened by chance. Beyond the empathetic smile was a woman who disrupted spontaneity and liked to control every aspect of her life. In late September 2016 nothing was more important than her relationship with Harry."

He adds in 'Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors': "Most at the party were in no doubt that Meghan was 'outing' Harry. For her own good reasons she wanted the relationship to be publicised. In media hype, some would call it the 'Greatest Story since the Abdication'."

This comes as Meghan previously told Ellen DeGeneres about her final incognito Halloween with Prince Harry: "He came to see me in Toronto and our friends and his cousin Eugenie and now her husband Jack, they came as well, and the four of us snuck out in Halloween costumes to just have one fun night on the town before it was out in the world that we were a couple. It was a post-apocalypse theme, so we had all this very bizarre costuming on, and we were able to just have one fun final night out."