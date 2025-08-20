'Stranger Things' creators find new home after Netflix

Duffer brothers, 'Stranger Things' makers, ink deal with Paramount

The Duffer brothers, best known for developing Stranger Things, have inked an exclusive agreement with Paramount for four years.



The deal, which involves television, films, and streaming projects, will commence after Matt and Ross' business with Netflix ends in April 2026.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be joining the Paramount family,” the brothers said in a readout. “To be part of that mission is not just exciting – it’s the fulfillment of a lifelong dream.”

“And to do so at a studio with such a storied Hollywood legacy is a privilege we don’t take lightly. We’re also excited to reunite with our friends Cindy [Holland] and Matt [Thunell], who were among the very first to believe in us and an unusual little script we wrote that became ‘Stranger Things,’ the statement said.

“They took a chance on us in 2015, and they’re taking a chance again – we can’t wait to create new stories together,” it added.

Though Variety reported the news was leaked last week, it comes at a time when Matt and Ross are set to bow out of the final season of their hit series Stranger Things, whose volume 1 will be out on Nov 26th.