 
Geo News

'Stranger Things' creators find new home after Netflix

Duffer brothers share a statement on the new journey following Netflix

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 20, 2025

Duffer brothers, Stranger Things makers, ink deal with Paramount
Duffer brothers, 'Stranger Things' makers, ink deal with Paramount

The Duffer brothers, best known for developing Stranger Things, have inked an exclusive agreement with Paramount for four years.

The deal, which involves television, films, and streaming projects, will commence after Matt and Ross' business with Netflix ends in April 2026.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be joining the Paramount family,” the brothers said in a readout. “To be part of that mission is not just exciting – it’s the fulfillment of a lifelong dream.”

“And to do so at a studio with such a storied Hollywood legacy is a privilege we don’t take lightly. We’re also excited to reunite with our friends Cindy [Holland] and Matt [Thunell], who were among the very first to believe in us and an unusual little script we wrote that became ‘Stranger Things,’ the statement said.

“They took a chance on us in 2015, and they’re taking a chance again – we can’t wait to create new stories together,” it added.

Though Variety reported the news was leaked last week, it comes at a time when Matt and Ross are set to bow out of the final season of their hit series Stranger Things, whose volume 1 will be out on Nov 26th.

Pierce Brosnan makes shocking statement about playing James Bond again
Pierce Brosnan makes shocking statement about playing James Bond again
Michael Sheen on going from rivals to pals with 'Good Omens' costar David Tenant
Michael Sheen on going from rivals to pals with 'Good Omens' costar David Tenant
Jasmin Savoy Brown breaks silence over Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera's 'Scream 7' exit
Jasmin Savoy Brown breaks silence over Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera's 'Scream 7' exit
'Harry Potter' star Dominic McLaughlin calls role 'dream come true'
'Harry Potter' star Dominic McLaughlin calls role 'dream come true'
Kristin Cavallari makes devastating confession about her love life
Kristin Cavallari makes devastating confession about her love life
Selena Gomez's fiance Benny Blanco earns unique spot in Hollywood: Report
Selena Gomez's fiance Benny Blanco earns unique spot in Hollywood: Report
Sofia Vergara admits being positive, hopeful about love life
Sofia Vergara admits being positive, hopeful about love life
Selena Gomez proud of fiance Benny Blanco: Report
Selena Gomez proud of fiance Benny Blanco: Report