Hollywood star almost left US after 2024 election

Mark Hamill recalls nearly making major decision

Scores of celebrities in Hollywood left the US for different countries after the results of the 2024 election.



Mark Hamill, the star of Star Wars, who is known as a Donald Trump critic, said in an interview with The Times of London that he gave his wife a choice to either move to Ireland or England with him.

“She’s very clever. She didn’t respond right away, but a week later she said, ‘I’m surprised you would allow him to force you out of your own country.’ That son of a bitch, I thought. I’m not leaving,” the actor recalled.

For now, Mark said he is staying in the country, “The bullying, the incompetence, the people in place… The only way I can deal with it without going crazy and wanting to open my veins in a warm tub is to look at it like a thick, sprawling political nove.”

He continued, “It’s entertaining in a way because this could actually be the end. Our status in the world has been crippled, and that will reverberate for decades. Making Canada a 51st state?

“Do you know how offensive that is? And then taking over Greenland and renaming the Gulf of Mexico. The distractions are hilarious.”

Unlike Mark, Ellen DeGeneres and Rose O’Donnell have relocated outside of the US after the Trump re-election.