Kevin Costner defends his 'reputation' in court

Kevin Costner reacts to sexual harassment allegation

A stunt performer in Horizon II accused Kevin Costner of sexual harassment and filed a lawsuit.



On May 27, it was first filed by Devyn Labella, who was reportedly the stunt double of Ella Hunt, who portrayed Juliette Chesney.

She alleged that an unscripted violent rape scene was added in the film, which the Oscar winner directed without her consent and the presence of an intimacy coordinator.

Though the actor’s lawyer earlier dismissed the suit, the star moved to the L.A. Superior Court, filing that the suit is an attack on his reputation. “My belief is that Devyn’s claims were designed, through the use of false statements and sensationalistic language, to damage my reputation.”

Kevin’s legal team, meanwhile, is seeking to dismiss the case or have it weakened under the anti-SLAPP statute as the hearing is set on September 18.

Meanwhile, Devyn is seeking unclear damages, the presence of an intimacy coordinator on the 70-year-old's films, and his team, including him, must go through an "anti-sexual harassment and anti-sexual violence training.

It is relevant to mention Celeste Chaney, who is an intimacy coordinator on Horizon, supported the accuser's claim, stating the scene was “an unscheduled, unplanned violent rape scene that was unexpectedly sprung on the actors and stunt professionals.”

The Horizon II theatrical release was canceled in August 2024 before it premiered at the Venice Film Festival.