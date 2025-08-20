Angelina Jolie's rumored memoir on Brad Pitt drama takes shocking turn: Source

Angelina Jolie dismisses claims of rumored tell-all book

Angelina Jolie has no plans of spilling all the secrets of her life in a tell-all book.

Following recent reports claiming that the 50-year-old actress was working to put her private life in a book, specifically her legal battles with former husband Brad Pitt, an exclusive source privy to People told the outlet that the reports are not true.

“There’s no truth to this," The insider told the publisher.

The tattler claimed that the Maleficent star had not given permission for any book to be written about her personal life.

“There is no way she would do this,” the tipster noted.

For the unversed, Jolie and Pitt fought a long court divorce battle which extended for a longer run due to custody of their children and Jolie's allegation that Pitt grabbed and pushed the Grammy-winning actress during an altercation. The accusation also mentioned that Pitt assaulted two of their kids.

However, in 2021, Pitt denied the claims and they were given joint custody of their minor kids, via BBC.

The former couple remained in a 12-year relationship and two-year marriage, as they parted ways in 2016. Their divorce was finalized in December 2024.

Jolie and Pitt are parents to six kids, including Shiloh, 19, Pax, 21, Maddox, 24, Zahara, 20, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16.

It is pertinent to mention that their legal battle over French winery Château Miraval, still continues.