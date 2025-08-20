Joe Jonas spills embarrassing story post joining mile high club

Joe Jonas admits an embarrassing moment with a flight attendant mid air.

The singer recently revealed that he accidentally gave a high five to an air hostess after joining the mile high club.

“I was wearing contacts,” Jonas said at the “Are You Okay?” show.

“I left the bathroom. I thought I was high-fiving my drummer,” he recalled during a social media clip

“After the high-five, I realized it was the flight attendant.”

Jonas added that the incident happened during a flight on a private plane.

“[Otherwise,] I would be banned from flying,” he quipped.

Fans were quick to laud Jonas in the comments section on TikTok.

One said: “Joe having no filter is the best thing ever.”

“I absolutely love this man. He’s such a comedian,” one commented.

Another wrote: “This made me love him more.”