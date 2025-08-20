Brad Pitt returns to set just weeks after heartbreaking loss of his mom

Brad Pitt spotted filming weeks after mother Jane’s passing

Brad Pitt is returning back to his normal routine after the tragic loss of his mother Jane.

Two weeks after his mom's death, the Oscar-winning actor was spotted filming on the set of his upcoming film Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood's sequel on Tuesday, August 19.

The 61-year-old actor was photographed in the costume of his role as Cliff Booth in Los Angeles, resuming his work.

As per a source privy to People, Pitt was "being his usual professional self despite this personal tragedy."

For the unversed, Pitt's mom Jane died on August 5. She was 84.

The late mom is survived by her three children, including Pitt, Doug and Julie.

The official Obituary released by Pitt's family read, "Known affectionately as Grammy, Jane found immense joy in celebrating each grandchild’s uniqueness through one-on-one traditions lovingly known as 'Your Special Day.'"

"These treasured moments remain among the fondest memories for all 14 of her grandchildren," the death notice continued.

During a special screening of his new movie, F1, in June, which has become Pitt's career's highest-grossing film, he appeared on the Today show and made a special shout-out for her mom.

"I gotta say hi to my mom because she watches you every morning," he told show host Savannah Guthrie in a video clip shared by the show. "To Jane Pitt. Love you, Mom."