Brandon Blackstock's daughter Savannah opens up in heartfelt tribute to late dad

Brandon Blackstock’s daughter Savannah shares emotional message for late dad

Brandon Blackstock's oldest daughter, has broken her silence weeks after her late father's death.

After two weeks of the talent manager's death, due to skin cancer, his eldest daughter Savvannal took to her Instagram account on Tuesday, August 19, to pen down a heartfelt note, along with a carousel of pictures with her dad.

For the unversed, Brabdon shared Savannah and son Seth, 18, with ex wife Melissa Ashworth.

“My daddy never fell short of making my dreams come true,” Savannah began. “No matter how high or how far, he made a way. Not only did he make my dreams come true, he chased them with me. Worldwide he was there, my biggest cheerleader. He is my best friend, my voice of reason, and my favorite phone call every day.”

“He always loved the Lord, but 6 months ago he sought the Lord," she continued. "He was hungry for the word and we did it together. He's gifted me more than I could've asked for and deserved throughout my life, but 12 days ago he blessed me the most valuable gift I could've asked for. The gift of knowing where he is today, in Heaven with our Savior.”

“I lost a piece of my heart and my favorite Cowboy, but Heaven gained an angel,” she noted, adding. “I'm so thankful for the time I did have and I can't wait for eternity. I love you daddy and I will miss you indefinitely. Enjoy your ranch up there, God designed it with your heart's desires in mind.”

It is pertinent to mention that Brandon also shared two children with ex wife Kelly Clarkson.