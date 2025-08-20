 
Author speaks out about Prince Harry legal notice about Meghan Markle

August 20, 2025

Newsweek's royal historian Andrew Lownie recently sat down with The Royal Report podcast to discuss the legal notice he was slapped with, following the release of his unofficial biography Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York.

The topic began while the author discussed the real reason Prince Harry wasn’t featured in the book all that much.

“Harry wasn't in my book at all. And I think when the book came in, the publisher said, maybe just out of interest, what was the relationship between Andrew and Harry?” the author began by saying.

“So I went to my source and they gave me that little paragraph talking about the two altercations in 2013 and then over Megan in 2017. And I put it in and I didn't think any of us thought that it was anything but a sort of passing moment.”

He even referenced legal troubles and added, “I mean, I don't remember the lawyers even raising it but clearly he took umbrage at the suggestion that he had defended his wife's honor and instead of just asking for a correction or anything, sent off legal letters to Harper Collins, my publishers.”

But he admits in that moment “I had to double down with my source and make sure it was accurate, which we believe it is. Collins have responded in a responsible way, they've added a line actually, and I recorded the line for the audiobook a couple of days ago, just saying that Harry denies these allegations. And I I hope that will be the end of it.”

Near the end Mr Lownie shared his two cents on the matter too, admitting, “I mean, I don't think it's defamatory. I think it actually presents him in quite a positive light and certainly there was no desire to cause offense. It was just a sort of reflection.”

