Everything to know about Austin Butler's new film 'Caught Stealing'

Austin Butler's upcoming movie 'Caught Stealing': Everything to know

Austin Butler tackles an action-heavy lead role in Darren Aronofsky's dark comedy crime caper Caught Stealing.

Set in New York in 1998, the Elvis actor plays Hank Thompson, whose promising baseball career was cut short by tragedy.

Hank appears to have his life back on track, tending a dive bar and dating a cool and caring emergency medical technician (Zoe Kravitz).

But when his British punk rocker neighbour Russ (Matt Smith) leaves his cat in his care while he's out of town, Hank suddenly finds himself in the crosshairs of the city's ruthless criminal gangs. Intense scenes ensue as Hank, with the cat in tow, tries to outwit the thugs.

"There's a lot of running. There's a lot of action. I got the crap beat out of me. I got to run a lot," Butler said at the movie's London premiere on Tuesday, adding that Hank is also running away from his problems.

"That's kind of a universal thing, whether it's reaching for a new relationship or a new job or whatever those things are that can keep you from feeling certain things. And in this, he's finally forced to face these things. That's the theme for me that resonates," Butler said.

The film is based on the 2004 book of the same name by Charlie Huston, who also wrote the screenplay.

Black Swan and The Wrestler director Aronofsky said he was after a new challenge following his 2022 drama The Whale and "wanted to have some fun".

Making something that's funny, that has a lot of jokes, you're lighter on your feet," he said. "When I read the book, I was excited and deeply moved by all the twists and turns, the action, the kind of energy on the streets. I wanted to give that back and bring it to life on the big screen."

The project also marked a departure for The Crown and House of the Dragon star Smith. The British actor sports a towering brightly coloured mohawk on screen.

But rather than Russ's hair, it was his pet that stole the limelight, said Butler.

"The cat's the real star of the show. His name's Tonic and he's an amazing actor, an amazing little animal. I love him a lot."

Caught Stealing, which also stars Bad Bunny, Regina King, Liev Schreiber and Vincent D’onofrio, rolls out to cinemas globally on August 27.