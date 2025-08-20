Kate Middleton's emotional health deteriorating: ‘She's told Prince William'

Kate Middleton’s emotional health at an all-time low: ‘Not sure she ever will bounce back’

Kate Middleton seems to be threading a very thin line between her work and personal life.

So much so that an insider has come forward, with some grave admissions about the state of her mental and emotional health.

According to this insider, “Behind closed doors, she’s still struggling emotionally and tires a lot more easily”.

A big reason for this is because “it’s taking longer to readjust to royal life after her cancer treatment.”

The same insider also admitted to RadarOnline, “she’s still not back to where she was before her diagnosis, and she’s not sure she ever will be, which is why she’s told William she needs a decent break before term starts in September.”

“She’s unofficially stepped back from royal duties this summer – and of course, William is wholly supportive.”

A similar note has been shared by the late Queen Elizabeth’s former spokesperson as well.

The spokesperson, Alisa Anderson shared too that, “This summer is all about 'pacing herself'.”

“She gets so much sustenance in nature, and she’s lucky to have homes in some of the most beautiful parts of Britain, in Norfolk and on the Windsor estate.”

Even as of now “she’s being sensible, listening to what her body is telling her and easing back into public life… she’ll be able to re-energize herself,” Ms Anderson concluded.