Victoria Beckham devastated after Nicola Peltz's 'personal attack' amid rift

Victoria Beckham doesn't care about Nicola she wants her son Brooklyn back

Victoria Beckham is reportedly having the ‘worst time’ in her life amid Brooklyn Beckham rift.

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham have renewed their vows just 3 years after their wedding. The young couple had an intimate ceremony with Nicola’s family present, but Brooklyn’s parents were missing amid their ongoing rift.

Now, a source told Closer Magazine, “This is undoubtably the worst time in Victoria’s life. On a personal and emotional level, this is her at her lowest ebb. She’s nursing a broken heart. She’s keeping up appearances, but behind closed doors her heart is in tatters.”

“That renewal of vows seemed like a staged kick in the teeth for the Beckhams and a marked ownership lead by Nicola and her family. Victoria’s made of tough stuff, but nothing has rocked her as much as Nicola’s attack on her. This is personal. She’s told David that she feels like Nicola is turning into a monster,” they added.

As per sources the fashion icon is aware of Nicola's games. “Victoria knows the games that Nicola is playing. This whole episode of the wedding with the pictures, the ceremony and the snub – the message Nicola is sending has been received loud and clear.”

“Victoria is in total disbelief at the level Nicola has gone to in her clear attempt to cause as much upset and pain as possible. She feels this situation is truly toxic.”

“Victoria has confided that she won’t engage with this anymore – she loves her son too much to be drawn into playground behaviour. She knows that Nicola wants to wage this war and coax her into saying something she could later regret, but she definitely won’t give her that pleasure,” the insider noted.

Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz have had a rocky relationship for a long time. The tensions between them reportedly grew at her wedding with Brooklyn Beckham in 2022.

However, the feud intensified once again after the young couple distanced themselves from the Beckhams.