 
Geo News

Dua Lipa shares rare views on vulnerability post Callum Turner engagement

Dua Lipa shared how Callum Turner's love has made her feel safe post engagement

By
Syeda Zahra Furqan
|

August 20, 2025

Photo: Dua Lipa talks vulnerability, love life post Callum Turner engagement
Photo: Dua Lipa talks vulnerability, love life post Callum Turner engagement

Dua Lipa opened up about her love life with Callum Turner and how vulnerability feels safe when she is with her fiancé.

The couple first sparked romance rumors in January 2024 after being spotted together at the Masters of Air afterparty following its London premiere, where they were seen slow dancing. 

Lipa confirmed their engagement in a June interview with British Vogue.

“Yeah, we’re engaged. It’s very exciting," she told the outlet at the time.

Now, in a new conversation with Harper’s Bazaar, the singer reflected on the beauty of love and how it inspires her, PEOPLE Magazine

“I love love. It is a beautiful thing,” Lipa shared. 

She went on to address, “It’s a really inspiring thing. You find yourself so intensely falling all the time in the best way possible.”

Photo: Dua Lipa with fiancé Callum Turner
Photo: Dua Lipa with fiancé Callum Turner

She added, “That vulnerability is so scary, but I feel so lucky to get to feel it."

"I’ve spent a lot of time being guarded or protecting my heart, and so I’m letting go of that feeling and just being like, ‘Okay, if I’m supposed to get hurt, then this is what’s going to happen.’ I have to just allow love.”

About her relationship with Turner, Lipa admitted she has been “happier than ever.”

“So it feels like I’m doing a disservice by not talking about it,” she said, noting that her personal life is “very vulnerable” in the public eye.

“It’s not like I don’t want to share it,” she added.

Ozzy Osbourne's grieving family postpones release of documentary
Ozzy Osbourne's grieving family postpones release of documentary
Everything to know about Austin Butler's new film 'Caught Stealing'
Everything to know about Austin Butler's new film 'Caught Stealing'
Talking Heads' David Byrne gets engaged to much-younger girlfriend
Talking Heads' David Byrne gets engaged to much-younger girlfriend
Jay Cutler reacts to Kristin Cavallari's 'irresponsible' accusations post divorce
Jay Cutler reacts to Kristin Cavallari's 'irresponsible' accusations post divorce
Salma Hayek remembers late pal Matthew Perry on his birthday video
Salma Hayek remembers late pal Matthew Perry on his birthday
Jimmy Kimmel shuts down rumors about Stephen Colbert's show multi-million losses
Jimmy Kimmel shuts down rumors about Stephen Colbert's show multi-million losses
Why Dua Lipa believes she is doing disservice?
Why Dua Lipa believes she is doing disservice?
Brandon Blackstock's daughter Savannah opens up in heartfelt tribute to late dad
Brandon Blackstock's daughter Savannah opens up in heartfelt tribute to late dad