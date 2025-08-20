Dua Lipa shares rare views on vulnerability post Callum Turner engagement

Photo: Dua Lipa talks vulnerability, love life post Callum Turner engagement

Dua Lipa opened up about her love life with Callum Turner and how vulnerability feels safe when she is with her fiancé.

The couple first sparked romance rumors in January 2024 after being spotted together at the Masters of Air afterparty following its London premiere, where they were seen slow dancing.

Lipa confirmed their engagement in a June interview with British Vogue.

“Yeah, we’re engaged. It’s very exciting," she told the outlet at the time.

Now, in a new conversation with Harper’s Bazaar, the singer reflected on the beauty of love and how it inspires her, PEOPLE Magazine.

“I love love. It is a beautiful thing,” Lipa shared.

She went on to address, “It’s a really inspiring thing. You find yourself so intensely falling all the time in the best way possible.”

Photo: Dua Lipa with fiancé Callum Turner

She added, “That vulnerability is so scary, but I feel so lucky to get to feel it."

"I’ve spent a lot of time being guarded or protecting my heart, and so I’m letting go of that feeling and just being like, ‘Okay, if I’m supposed to get hurt, then this is what’s going to happen.’ I have to just allow love.”

About her relationship with Turner, Lipa admitted she has been “happier than ever.”

“So it feels like I’m doing a disservice by not talking about it,” she said, noting that her personal life is “very vulnerable” in the public eye.

“It’s not like I don’t want to share it,” she added.