Dua Lipa weighs in on her love for reading, launch of book club

Photo: Dua Lipa calls 'reading' big part of her childhood

Dua Lipa is seemingly an avid reader along with a passionate musician and songbird.

In a new chat with Harper’s Bazaar, Lipa spoke about her love of reading, which led her to start her book club, Service95.

“It was such a big part of my childhood,” she said of reading as a kid.

“There was a big bookshop. It was at the O2 Centre on Finchley Road in London, and there was a kids’ section.”

The singer recalls her mother, Anesa, spending weekends sitting in the children’s section, “reading her books, and I would just spend all day in there reading my books. I think books allow us to slow down a little bit.”

Apart from reading, Dua Lipa's major interest lies in making music and seemingly she is very particular about recording it.

In a previous chat with Carpool Karaoke Christmas, the songbird detailed how equipment plays a major role in the production of great music.

"That’s the problem with really good speakers in a studio. It makes a lot of things sound good, and then you leave the studio and you’re like, wait a second, this wasn’t exactly how I remember this,” Dua told Lowe.

She continued, “It’s crazy how you can really kid yourself in the moment,” noting, “The best thing to do is to listen to it on not so good headphones.”

“The thing that I love the most is leaving the studio, getting a bounce of the record that I’ve just written, getting in the car and just listening to that song on loop until I get home, ‘cos there’s nothing more exciting than hearing something you’ve just worked on and getting really excited about it,” Dua Lipa further stated.